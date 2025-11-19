What the Options Market Tells Us About Coinbase Global

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Global. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $984,467, and 7 are calls, amounting to $312,345.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $400.0 for Coinbase Global, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Coinbase Global stands at 1863.53, with a total volume reaching 3,084.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Coinbase Global, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $33.0 $33.0 $33.0 $280.00 $188.4K 3.3K 102 COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $32.45 $32.35 $32.35 $280.00 $139.3K 3.3K 45 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.25 $3.9 $3.9 $270.00 $103.7K 4.6K 56 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $7.25 $6.8 $7.1 $250.00 $71.0K 830 639 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $7.25 $6.8 $7.1 $250.00 $71.0K 830 439

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coinbase Global, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 985,717, with COIN's price down by -0.76%, positioned at $259.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Coinbase Global

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $417.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $470. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $425. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $420. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $450. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coinbase Global options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.