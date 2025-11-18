Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $288,277, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,009,874.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $175.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.05 $2.96 $3.0 $125.00 $152.2K 8.6K 570 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $41.55 $38.5 $40.11 $80.00 $108.2K 284 0 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $12.4 $12.25 $12.25 $130.00 $98.0K 899 132 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $37.15 $34.3 $35.72 $85.00 $96.4K 464 0 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $9.0 $8.8 $8.8 $120.00 $83.1K 241 88

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2024, it produced 3.0 million barrels of liquids and 8.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2024, reserves were 19.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 69% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.3 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Exxon Mobil, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 6,882,839, the price of XOM is down by -0.15%, reaching $117.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $149.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.