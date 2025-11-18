Barrick Mining's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Barrick Mining (NYSE:B).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with B, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Barrick Mining.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $43,500, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,302,820.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $11.0 and $50.0 for Barrick Mining, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Barrick Mining's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Barrick Mining's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $11.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Barrick Mining Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume B CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.45 $3.1 $3.45 $50.00 $879.7K 2.4K 2.5K B CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.82 $0.8 $0.81 $41.00 $88.9K 480 1.0K B CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.3 $3.15 $3.15 $43.00 $83.4K 35 270 B CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.87 $2.6 $2.6 $45.00 $52.0K 1.0K 244 B PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.96 $2.9 $2.9 $38.00 $43.5K 1.0K 237

About Barrick Mining

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2024, the firm produced nearly 3.9 million attributable ounces of gold and about 195,000 metric tons of copper. At end-2024, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure, driven by the expansion of its Lumwana mine in Zambia and the development of its Reko Diq copper and gold project in Pakistan.

Where Is Barrick Mining Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,624,533, the price of B is up 2.14% at $37.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on Barrick Mining

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $41.5.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Barrick Mining, which currently sits at a price target of $40. * An analyst from Scotiabank upgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $43.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

