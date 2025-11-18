Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMGN

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AMGN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Amgen. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $235,571, and 8 calls, totaling $601,666.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $360.0 for Amgen during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $27.4 $24.1 $25.7 $315.00 $262.1K 1.3K 4 AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $18.45 $17.75 $18.4 $340.00 $235.5K 22 129 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $26.0 $26.0 $26.0 $320.00 $127.4K 994 49 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.5 $47.75 $48.25 $295.00 $48.2K 240 10 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $47.8 $46.65 $47.35 $295.00 $47.3K 901 10

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

In light of the recent options history for Amgen, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 666,185, with AMGN's price up by 0.09%, positioned at $342.03.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amgen

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $331.25.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Amgen with a target price of $315. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Amgen, maintaining a target price of $381. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Amgen, targeting a price of $329.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

