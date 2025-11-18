MP Materials Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MP Materials (NYSE:MP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for MP Materials.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $143,580, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,264,473.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $145.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MP Materials stands at 2336.36, with a total volume reaching 10,660.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MP Materials, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MP Materials Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.15 $0.9 $1.15 $100.00 $344.9K 14.9K 3.0K MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.9 $3.5 $3.5 $80.00 $245.0K 1.3K 1.2K MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $4.0 $3.8 $3.82 $80.00 $95.3K 1.3K 2.2K MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $80.00 $90.0K 1.3K 1.9K MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.7 $3.5 $3.5 $80.00 $87.5K 1.3K 1.4K

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of MP Materials

Currently trading with a volume of 5,027,484, the MP's price is up by 2.29%, now at $58.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 93 days.

Expert Opinions on MP Materials

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $75.67.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MP Materials with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.