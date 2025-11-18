Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRM Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Salesforce. Our analysis of options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $326,333, and 11 were calls, valued at $838,967.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $310.0 for Salesforce during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Salesforce's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Salesforce's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $195.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $42.05 $41.7 $42.05 $230.00 $218.8K 110 53 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.65 $16.9 $16.9 $230.00 $109.8K 734 70 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.86 $0.8 $0.85 $300.00 $96.2K 28.8K 1.2K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $77.0 $74.15 $75.0 $195.00 $75.0K 143 10 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $6.15 $6.1 $6.1 $235.00 $72.6K 178 120

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Salesforce

With a volume of 2,071,720, the price of CRM is down -2.33% at $231.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $322.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $340. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.