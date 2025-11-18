SoFi Technologies Unusual Options Activity For November 18

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SoFi Technologies. Our analysis of options history for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $164,740, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,539,300.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $40.0 for SoFi Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Technologies options trades today is 17621.5 with a total volume of 4,158.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $5.45 $5.4 $5.45 $26.00 $817.5K 4.5K 4 SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $4.9 $4.1 $4.78 $31.00 $119.5K 1.2K 0 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/28 $9.15 $9.0 $9.15 $40.00 $92.4K 984 0 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.7 $8.6 $8.6 $27.00 $86.0K 13.8K 117 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.8 $7.4 $7.5 $30.00 $75.0K 38.0K 35

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SoFi Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of SoFi Technologies

With a volume of 10,617,416, the price of SOFI is down -2.9% at $26.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoFi Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $29.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $37. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $26. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $36. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Underperform rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.