Palantir Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 21% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,140,271 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $410,126.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $390.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 9480.85 with a total volume of 45,233.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $162.50 $410.1K 1.0K 1.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.25 $7.2 $7.2 $180.00 $142.5K 6.3K 1.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.05 $170.00 $91.1K 5.7K 3.1K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $100.00 $80.2K 3.0K 1.1K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.95 $2.89 $2.91 $165.00 $72.7K 13.0K 1.3K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies

With a volume of 6,795,088, the price of PLTR is down -1.67% at $168.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $201.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $205. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $225. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $198. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $188.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.