Lemonade's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LMND often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Lemonade. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 64% bullish and 28% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,000, and 13 calls, totaling $734,022.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $115.0 for Lemonade, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lemonade stands at 1011.42, with a total volume reaching 2,271.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lemonade, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lemonade 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $20.0 $18.2 $19.1 $90.00 $210.1K 2.7K 114 LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $34.3 $31.5 $32.31 $50.00 $96.9K 1.0K 51 LMND CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.5 $0.4 $0.5 $80.00 $71.2K 1.8K 1.8K LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $36.0 $33.0 $33.1 $50.00 $52.9K 1.0K 0 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.3 $20.7 $21.3 $85.00 $42.6K 1.4K 20

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lemonade, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Lemonade

Currently trading with a volume of 1,079,640, the LMND's price is down by -1.29%, now at $69.58.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 99 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lemonade

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $51.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on Lemonade with a target price of $49. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Lemonade, maintaining a target price of $53.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lemonade options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.