Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Procter & Gamble Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $92,575, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $578,327.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $160.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 686.3 with a total volume of 3,036.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.55 $7.25 $8.43 $160.00 $62.3K 486 428 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.55 $8.4 $8.44 $160.00 $62.3K 486 342 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.55 $7.25 $8.44 $160.00 $58.9K 486 498 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.2 $6.5 $145.00 $56.5K 998 107 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $14.25 $13.75 $14.25 $145.00 $48.4K 3 34

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales of nearly $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Procter & Gamble, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Procter & Gamble

With a volume of 3,778,631, the price of PG is down -1.07% at $146.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $170.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.