Smart Money Is Betting Big In WMT Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WMT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Walmart. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,664, and 9 calls, totaling $363,838.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $120.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $4.45 $4.1 $4.1 $103.00 $81.9K 1 200 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $14.55 $11.95 $14.55 $115.00 $49.4K 230 34 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $110.00 $45.7K 1.4K 90 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.43 $2.32 $2.32 $115.00 $44.0K 6.6K 415 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.96 $2.93 $2.96 $100.00 $39.6K 6.3K 218

About Walmart

Since its founding in 1962, Walmart has become the world's largest retailer, operating over 10,700 stores globally (including 4,600 namesake locations on its home turf and another 600 Sam's Club outlets) and growing its e-commerce presence, attracting 270 million customers weekly. In aggregate, the firm posted more than $680 billion in fiscal 2025 sales. Its core operations span three reporting segments: Walmart US (68% of fiscal 2025 sales), Walmart International (18%), and Sam's Club (14%). Within the US, nearly 60% of its $465 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, with another quarter from general merchandise. Internationally, Walmart's operations are concentrated in Mexico, though it also has budding exposure to India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Walmart

With a trading volume of 3,245,200, the price of WMT is up by 0.56%, reaching $103.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $118.8.

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $118. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $122. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $128. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $116. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.