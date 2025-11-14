Micron Technology Unusual Options Activity For November 14

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) revealed 137 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 31 were puts, with a value of $5,934,547, and 106 were calls, valued at $9,528,865.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $380.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 2329.53 with a total volume of 198,272.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $37.2 $37.0 $37.09 $270.00 $367.3K 684 4.3K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $129.45 $129.2 $129.2 $380.00 $322.9K 0 25 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $55.0 $54.3 $55.0 $300.00 $264.0K 22 109 MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $34.8 $34.1 $34.43 $290.00 $241.0K 307 136 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.45 $7.4 $7.45 $260.00 $186.2K 5.2K 3.6K

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology

Currently trading with a volume of 22,570,958, the MU's price is down by -2.17%, now at $231.8.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $263.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $245. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $265. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Micron Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.