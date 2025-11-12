Spotlight on Albemarle: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $574,861 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,434,946.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $160.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Albemarle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Albemarle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $52.6 $52.6 $52.6 $160.00 $236.7K 0 45 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $15.0 $12.9 $15.0 $93.00 $177.0K 253 118 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.0 $8.95 $10.0 $98.00 $160.0K 669 0 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $8.5 $8.15 $8.5 $102.00 $137.7K 1.0K 177 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.2 $9.9 $10.9 $120.00 $130.8K 1.7K 120

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Albemarle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,468,578, the ALB's price is up by 5.35%, now at $109.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 91 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Albemarle

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $99.2.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $85. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $91.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.