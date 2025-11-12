This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lam Research

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Lam Research.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $112,155, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $274,729.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $160.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lam Research stands at 1340.57, with a total volume reaching 260.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lam Research, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lam Research 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $32.9 $31.5 $31.5 $140.00 $85.0K 915 30 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $84.5 $83.0 $83.0 $85.00 $83.0K 512 10 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $4.25 $3.45 $3.45 $160.00 $50.7K 647 150 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.3 $11.05 $11.1 $158.00 $43.2K 1.7K 39 LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.15 $11.05 $11.15 $158.00 $42.3K 1.7K 39

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lam Research, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Lam Research

Trading volume stands at 2,045,867, with LRCX's price up by 1.37%, positioned at $161.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lam Research

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $175.0.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Lam Research with a target price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $170. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

