Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cloudflare

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NET usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Cloudflare. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 6% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $116,935, and 12 are calls, amounting to $731,906.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $270.0 for Cloudflare during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.85 $8.0 $8.6 $270.00 $343.3K 413 404 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $7.45 $7.2 $7.2 $240.00 $64.8K 492 105 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $36.45 $34.15 $34.66 $250.00 $52.0K 95 10 NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.75 $4.25 $4.25 $230.00 $42.9K 269 105 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.75 $4.15 $4.28 $230.00 $42.5K 269 105

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy and execute code without maintaining servers.

In light of the recent options history for Cloudflare, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Cloudflare

Currently trading with a volume of 481,253, the NET's price is down by -0.97%, now at $238.19.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $268.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $265. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $224. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, maintaining a target price of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $318.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.