Spotlight on Starbucks: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,038,607, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $305,866.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $100.0 for Starbucks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Starbucks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Starbucks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.1 $15.05 $15.05 $100.00 $246.8K 3.9K 427 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $15.5 $15.3 $15.3 $85.00 $195.6K 201 63 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.65 $15.1 $15.6 $100.00 $120.1K 3.9K 504 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.1 $15.05 $15.05 $100.00 $115.8K 3.9K 263 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.05 $14.8 $15.05 $100.00 $115.8K 3.9K 186

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries at the end of March 2025. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Starbucks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Starbucks

With a volume of 2,078,422, the price of SBUX is up 1.96% at $86.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Expert Opinions on Starbucks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $92.2.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $84. * In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $105. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $83. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $84. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.