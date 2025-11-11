Behind the Scenes of Microsoft's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 40 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $3,291,158 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,712,966.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $590.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $590.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.1 $7.05 $7.1 $475.00 $1.0M 9.1K 1.1K MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $13.4 $13.15 $13.27 $512.50 $412.4K 3 521 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.1 $11.85 $12.01 $512.50 $374.2K 756 543 MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $11.9 $11.7 $11.81 $510.00 $364.9K 1.3K 545 MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $10.5 $10.35 $10.44 $510.00 $323.4K 5.5K 538

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Microsoft, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,114,704, the price of MSFT is down by -0.2%, reaching $504.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Microsoft

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $642.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Microsoft with a target price of $640. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $690. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $650. * An analyst from Guggenheim has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $586. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $645.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Microsoft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.