UnitedHealth Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $82,500, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $649,909.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $650.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $220.0 to $650.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $48.15 $41.25 $41.25 $280.00 $82.5K 499 35 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $65.5 $62.25 $65.5 $300.00 $65.5K 12.6K 15 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $28.35 $25.0 $25.83 $330.00 $51.6K 949 12 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $49.85 $46.0 $46.0 $340.00 $46.0K 56 10 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.4 $9.4 $9.8 $350.00 $42.1K 12.1K 73

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UnitedHealth Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group

Trading volume stands at 1,433,682, with UNH's price down by -0.66%, positioned at $322.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 66 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $400.2.

* An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $338. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $440. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $409. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $406. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $408.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.