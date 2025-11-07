Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SMCI Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Super Micro Computer.

Looking at options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,885,047 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,543,389.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $70.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Super Micro Computer options trades today is 2799.79 with a total volume of 7,922.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Super Micro Computer's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $12.4 $12.4 $12.4 $48.00 $620.0K 1.2K 500 SMCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $33.05 $31.9 $32.48 $70.00 $324.7K 64 100 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $26.15 $26.0 $26.0 $60.00 $286.0K 2.0K 0 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.0 $8.9 $8.94 $40.00 $268.2K 1.0K 0 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.36 $1.28 $1.28 $25.00 $256.0K 1.1K 2.0K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its solutions include servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. These turn-key solutions are designed, developed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters. The company has one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon a, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 9,191,999, the price of SMCI is down by -1.38%, reaching $39.78.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 95 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $48.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Sell rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $34. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $40. * Showing optimism, an analyst from KGI Securities upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $60. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $51. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.