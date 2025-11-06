Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Affirm Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Affirm Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) revealed 55 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 36 were puts, with a value of $2,964,102, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,047,736.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $150.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Affirm Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Affirm Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Affirm Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $5.55 $4.4 $5.1 $42.50 $407.9K 7 800 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $9.25 $8.8 $8.9 $40.00 $284.8K 51 346 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.25 $4.0 $4.0 $50.00 $240.0K 2.7K 605 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $9.7 $9.35 $9.35 $65.00 $219.7K 1.3K 260 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $4.35 $4.1 $4.15 $68.00 $207.5K 803 1.1K

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Current Position of Affirm Holdings

With a volume of 4,357,210, the price of AFRM is down -6.2% at $67.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Affirm Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $93.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $94. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $89.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.