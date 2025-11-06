Behind the Scenes of UnitedHealth Group's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) we detected 99 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $4,189,415 and 74, calls, for a total amount of $4,234,345.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $650.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UnitedHealth Group stands at 2551.68, with a total volume reaching 22,170.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UnitedHealth Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $650.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.2 $8.8 $9.25 $250.00 $925.0K 9.9K 3.0K UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $19.8 $18.2 $18.7 $270.00 $374.0K 1.2K 200 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.25 $9.2 $9.2 $250.00 $270.4K 9.9K 2.0K UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $49.45 $48.35 $49.0 $400.00 $245.0K 4.6K 227 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.1 $27.0 $28.1 $410.00 $126.4K 1.7K 58

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group

With a trading volume of 4,188,560, the price of UNH is up by 0.37%, reaching $328.96.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $405.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $417. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $430. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $406. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $390. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $386.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.