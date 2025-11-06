Behind the Scenes of Cloudflare's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Cloudflare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $140,695, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $351,932.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $270.0 for Cloudflare during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cloudflare options trades today is 417.3 with a total volume of 841.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cloudflare's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.3 $6.55 $6.55 $250.00 $158.7K 1.4K 562 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $127.0 $123.5 $125.5 $130.00 $62.7K 6 5 NET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $4.9 $3.95 $4.44 $155.00 $44.4K 467 100 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.5 $18.05 $18.56 $230.00 $40.8K 1.3K 30 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $4.5 $3.95 $4.5 $220.00 $39.1K 118 93

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy and execute code without maintaining servers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cloudflare, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 877,825, the price of NET is down by -2.76%, reaching $222.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $249.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $224. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $255. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $249. * An analyst from Citizens has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cloudflare options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.