Enovix's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Enovix. Our analysis of options history for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $111,970, and 7 were calls, valued at $352,567.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $20.0 for Enovix during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enovix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enovix's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Enovix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $4.3 $3.5 $3.5 $20.00 $70.0K 900 200 ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $3.5 $3.2 $3.4 $20.00 $68.0K 900 400 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $3.5 $3.35 $3.35 $20.00 $67.0K 900 601 ENVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $2.3 $2.21 $2.3 $11.00 $57.5K 574 267 ENVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $5.35 $5.15 $5.35 $7.00 $53.5K 155 106

About Enovix

Enovix Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing Lithium-ion, or Li-ion, battery cells. It uses BreakFlow and Encapsulation technologies to manufacture high capacity and resilient batteries. The company's product portfolio comprises power disc batteries, flexible lithium-ion polymer batteries, superior lithium-ion polymer batteries, active silicon lithium-ion cells, and others. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from its customers in South Korea, followed by Switzerland, Norway, the United States, Taiwan, and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enovix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Enovix

Currently trading with a volume of 11,209,521, the ENVX's price is down by -11.66%, now at $10.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 104 days.

Expert Opinions on Enovix

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Enovix, targeting a price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

