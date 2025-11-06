Spotlight on Nike: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Nike. Our analysis of options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $2,231,162, and 5 were calls, valued at $193,625.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $70.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $11.55 $9.05 $10.85 $60.00 $2.0M 8.7K 1.8K NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $15.1 $13.5 $13.76 $65.00 $137.6K 868 105 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $2.06 $1.9 $2.0 $64.00 $124.6K 1.9K 627 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $0.34 $0.29 $0.29 $63.00 $62.3K 15.8K 4.6K NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $55.00 $54.9K 7.1K 145

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Footwear generates about two-thirds of its sales. Key performance footwear categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), NikeSkims (women's athleisure), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores (including about 5,500 in China), and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nike, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Nike's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 5,228,751, with NKE's price down by -0.41%, positioned at $61.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nike

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $100.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nike with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.