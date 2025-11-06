A Closer Look at Intel's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 8% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $643,290 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $148,830.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $1.37 $1.35 $1.36 $35.00 $136.0K 22.4K 3.1K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.36 $1.33 $1.36 $35.00 $136.0K 22.4K 2.1K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.36 $1.33 $1.36 $35.00 $136.0K 22.4K 1.1K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $16.5 $15.9 $16.5 $47.00 $99.0K 19 60 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $1.82 $1.68 $1.82 $40.00 $54.6K 2.3K 0

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and led the semiconductor industry down the path of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel is seeking to reinvigorate its chip manufacturing business, Intel Foundry, while developing leading-edge products within its Intel Products business segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,648,999, the price of INTC is down by -0.34%, reaching $38.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Intel

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $35.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $45. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Reduce, setting a price target of $24. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Underweight rating on Intel with a target price of $30. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $38. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Intel, targeting a price of $39.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.