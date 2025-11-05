Boeing's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Boeing (NYSE:BA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 84 extraordinary options activities for Boeing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $917,213, and 63 are calls, amounting to $4,161,205.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $250.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 1778.11 with a total volume of 6,802.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.0 $26.0 $26.0 $175.00 $161.2K 1.8K 128 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $26.75 $25.0 $26.0 $175.00 $161.2K 1.8K 66 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.0 $47.15 $50.0 $150.00 $150.0K 2.0K 37 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $23.3 $23.3 $23.3 $220.00 $116.5K 2.0K 105 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $127.3 $124.25 $127.25 $75.00 $114.5K 314 22

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm operating in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Present Market Standing of Boeing

With a trading volume of 4,864,111, the price of BA is up by 0.08%, reaching $198.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $246.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Freedom Capital Markets has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $223. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $240. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Boeing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.