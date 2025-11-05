Spotlight on Alphabet: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $554,382, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $2,654,800.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $310.0 for Alphabet during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alphabet's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alphabet's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alphabet 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.85 $17.55 $17.85 $280.00 $892.5K 29.6K 5.8K GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $17.75 $17.75 $17.75 $280.00 $408.2K 29.6K 2.7K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $179.5 $179.5 $179.5 $100.00 $323.1K 752 25 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.9 $9.75 $9.85 $290.00 $247.2K 6.8K 591 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $11.3 $11.0 $11.0 $290.00 $178.2K 2.2K 4

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV and YouTube Music, among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue. The firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) make up the rest.

In light of the recent options history for Alphabet, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Alphabet

Currently trading with a volume of 3,023,648, the GOOGL's price is up by 0.69%, now at $279.46.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Expert Opinions on Alphabet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $298.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

