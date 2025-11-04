Albemarle's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for Albemarle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 9% leaning bullish and 81% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $1,728,647, and 6 are calls, amounting to $201,435.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $145.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.9 $6.6 $6.9 $85.00 $690.0K 2.5K 1.0K ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.2 $5.0 $5.2 $90.00 $201.7K 412 427 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $13.2 $12.8 $13.2 $80.00 $80.3K 4.2K 2.4K ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $13.55 $13.0 $13.15 $80.00 $56.3K 4.2K 1.5K ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $13.0 $12.25 $13.0 $80.00 $48.1K 4.2K 1.4K

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants.

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,504,860, the price of ALB is down by -8.67%, reaching $88.16.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Albemarle

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $99.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Albemarle with a target price of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $100. * An analyst from Rothschild & Co downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

