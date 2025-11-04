Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Citigroup

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Citigroup (NYSE:C).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 53 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $205,258, and 49 are calls, for a total amount of $16,634,618.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $120.0 for Citigroup during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Citigroup stands at 5530.88, with a total volume reaching 31,510.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Citigroup, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.0 $46.0 $46.0 $55.00 $2.8M 3.0K 2.6K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.3 $45.65 $46.0 $55.00 $2.6M 3.0K 2.0K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.05 $45.95 $46.0 $55.00 $1.7M 3.0K 1.4K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.3 $45.65 $46.0 $55.00 $1.4M 3.0K 3.0K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.0 $45.6 $46.0 $55.00 $1.0M 3.0K 993

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Citigroup

With a volume of 9,045,314, the price of C is down -0.51% at $101.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Expert Opinions on Citigroup

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $117.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $118. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $134.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.