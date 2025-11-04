Decoding Roku's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $334,369 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $835,589.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $145.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $4.5 $3.3 $4.05 $103.00 $124.3K 36 555 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.0 $8.5 $8.55 $95.00 $107.8K 879 129 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $4.5 $4.15 $4.33 $103.00 $85.7K 36 859 ROKU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.67 $2.51 $2.67 $130.00 $80.1K 626 415 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $4.5 $3.3 $3.95 $103.00 $79.0K 36 250

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Current Position of Roku

With a trading volume of 1,744,193, the price of ROKU is down by -2.2%, reaching $106.24.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 100 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Roku

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $115.0.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $106. * In a positive move, an analyst from Piper Sandler has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Roku with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Roku, maintaining a target price of $116. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Roku, targeting a price of $103.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.