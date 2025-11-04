Behind the Scenes of Roblox's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $634,752, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,049,989.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $77.5 to $200.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 745.97, with a total volume reaching 5,949.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $77.5 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $95.4 $95.4 $95.4 $200.00 $95.4K 0 20 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.86 $2.85 $2.86 $110.00 $82.3K 1.9K 1.0K RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $41.4 $39.15 $40.25 $95.00 $80.5K 27 15 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.75 $31.05 $31.75 $135.00 $79.3K 500 26 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.76 $1.69 $1.69 $95.00 $76.3K 2.8K 721

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 110 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Roblox's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,498,869, the RBLX's price is down by -3.17%, now at $104.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 93 days.

Expert Opinions on Roblox

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $161.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $180. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $130. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $174.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.