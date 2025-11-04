Decoding Cleveland-Cliffs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Cleveland-Cliffs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $395,533, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $286,766.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $16.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cleveland-Cliffs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cleveland-Cliffs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $16.0, over the past month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $0.81 $0.78 $0.78 $12.00 $167.4K 3.5K 393 CLF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $7.25 $6.85 $7.05 $5.00 $141.0K 3.0K 400 CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $0.6 $0.58 $0.6 $11.50 $129.0K 327 2.4K CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $10.00 $74.2K 5.7K 225 CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.29 $0.25 $0.28 $12.50 $42.0K 511 1.5K

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cleveland-Cliffs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Cleveland-Cliffs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,466,726, the CLF's price is down by -4.21%, now at $11.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 111 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cleveland-Cliffs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.