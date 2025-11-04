Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Hecla Mining Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Hecla Mining. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $52,300, and 11 calls, totaling $477,166.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.5 to $20.0 for Hecla Mining over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hecla Mining's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hecla Mining's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Hecla Mining Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.1 $3.5 $3.5 $12.00 $70.0K 14.1K 0 HL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.03 $0.95 $0.95 $20.00 $59.2K 697 630 HL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.14 $2.05 $2.05 $20.00 $57.1K 5.4K 293 HL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.55 $0.46 $0.46 $15.00 $56.4K 11.6K 10 HL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.06 $1.99 $1.99 $15.00 $54.3K 161 274

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc, and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hecla Mining, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Hecla Mining

With a trading volume of 4,878,843, the price of HL is down by -3.37%, reaching $12.33.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Hecla Mining

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.0.

An analyst from CIBC has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Hecla Mining, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Hecla Mining, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.