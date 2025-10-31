A Closer Look at DoorDash's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $226,590, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $946,554.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $350.0 for DoorDash over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DoorDash options trades today is 4519.08 with a total volume of 1,689.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DoorDash's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $148.45 $144.65 $146.35 $135.00 $263.4K 2 22 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $148.45 $144.95 $146.22 $135.00 $204.7K 2 40 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $5.85 $3.0 $4.01 $260.00 $113.3K 714 300 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $3.7 $0.12 $0.86 $255.00 $60.6K 905 610 DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $20.3 $19.25 $19.25 $260.00 $57.8K 72 44

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DoorDash, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of DoorDash

Currently trading with a volume of 1,006,230, the DASH's price is up by 0.66%, now at $255.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for DoorDash

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $315.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on DoorDash with a target price of $330. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $272. * In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $325. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $301. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $350.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DoorDash options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.