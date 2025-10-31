What the Options Market Tells Us About CVS Health

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CVS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for CVS Health. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 22% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,260, and 8 calls, totaling $498,984.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $87.5 for CVS Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 4565.56 with a total volume of 2,029.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $87.5 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.05 $1.94 $1.95 $87.50 $234.0K 41 1.2K CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.35 $12.75 $13.09 $65.00 $57.5K 4.1K 44 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.8 $4.75 $4.8 $80.00 $48.0K 18.7K 136 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $38.75 $37.5 $37.5 $40.00 $37.5K 637 0 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.64 $1.64 $1.64 $76.00 $34.2K 680 200

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) through which it serves about 27 million medical members. The acquisition of Oak Street Health adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

In light of the recent options history for CVS Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,446,706, the price of CVS is down by -0.38%, reaching $76.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 103 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $94.0.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $96. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $95. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $93. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $91.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

