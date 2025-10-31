Illumina Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ILMN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Illumina. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $77,975, and 17 are calls, amounting to $979,187.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $150.0 for Illumina over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Illumina's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Illumina's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Illumina 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ILMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.9 $4.0 $5.57 $115.00 $218.0K 1.1K 326 ILMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $5.4 $6.2 $135.00 $124.0K 110 257 ILMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.5 $4.4 $5.5 $130.00 $110.0K 10.1K 349 ILMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.2 $21.7 $24.2 $100.00 $72.6K 19 32 ILMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.1 $4.1 $5.47 $115.00 $54.4K 1.1K 829

About Illumina

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2024 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Illumina, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Illumina Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,534,412, with ILMN's price up by 22.97%, positioned at $121.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 97 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Illumina

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $122.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on Illumina, maintaining a target price of $95. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Illumina, targeting a price of $132. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Illumina, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Illumina, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Illumina, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.