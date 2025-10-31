Looking At JPMorgan Chase's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $163,200, and 12 are calls, amounting to $2,699,240.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $290.0 and $330.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $290.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.45 $28.4 $28.4 $290.00 $1.2M 4.1K 416 JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.4 $28.35 $28.4 $290.00 $511.2K 4.1K 416 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.0 $27.8 $28.0 $290.00 $420.0K 4.1K 150 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.9 $28.0 $28.0 $290.00 $126.0K 4.1K 236 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.8 $21.05 $22.8 $300.00 $91.2K 8.9K 45

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates and is subject to regulation in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 784,628, the JPM's price is up by 0.99%, now at $312.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $343.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $342. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $350. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $338.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.