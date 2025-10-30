Vistra Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 36 extraordinary options activities for Vistra. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $712,817, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,513,550.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $230.0 for Vistra, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $7.55 $7.45 $7.55 $205.00 $479.5K 3.4K 881 VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $24.9 $22.05 $23.08 $195.00 $138.4K 234 60 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $217.50 $125.3K 47 815 VST PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $15.45 $15.15 $15.45 $160.00 $106.6K 22 69 VST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.25 $12.35 $13.25 $180.00 $98.0K 1.8K 75

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The Lotus Partners asset purchase would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vistra, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,844,913, with VST's price down by -3.28%, positioned at $192.83.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $238.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Seaport Global keeps a Buy rating on Vistra with a target price of $242. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $238. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $236.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vistra options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.