Roblox Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Roblox. Our analysis of options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) revealed 90 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 40 were puts, with a value of $3,432,433, and 50 were calls, valued at $3,958,872.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $220.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 1189.44 with a total volume of 35,382.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $105.00 $689.1K 891 2.0K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.85 $11.15 $11.85 $140.00 $349.7K 485 196 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.5 $31.3 $32.5 $90.00 $321.7K 2.7K 159 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $9.35 $8.35 $9.35 $130.00 $250.5K 1.7K 116 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $9.0 $8.8 $9.0 $130.00 $250.2K 1.7K 682

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 110 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Roblox, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Roblox's Current Market Status

With a volume of 19,687,450, the price of RBLX is down -13.29% at $115.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Roblox

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $157.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Raymond James lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $165. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $180. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roblox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.