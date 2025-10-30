Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LOW Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lowe's Companies. Our analysis of options history for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $2,032,627, and 3 were calls, valued at $101,083.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $280.0 for Lowe's Companies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.9 $6.55 $6.8 $230.00 $1.3M 2.6K 2.0K LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.45 $6.1 $6.1 $237.50 $170.2K 38 280 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.25 $6.1 $6.25 $237.50 $144.3K 38 771 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.25 $5.95 $6.25 $237.50 $143.7K 38 1.0K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $19.0 $18.95 $19.0 $250.00 $96.9K 1.3K 52

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer globally, with around 1,750 stores in the US, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two-thirds of products sold. Lowe's primarily targets retail do-it-yourself (around 70% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers, but has expanded its professional business clients to 30% from less than 20% in the past six years (set ot expand further with the acquisition of FBM). We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

Current Position of Lowe's Companies

With a trading volume of 1,016,707, the price of LOW is up by 1.5%, reaching $242.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lowe's Companies

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $247.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Lowe's Companies with a target price of $245.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lowe's Companies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.