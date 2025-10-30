Behind the Scenes of Synopsys's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Synopsys.

Looking at options history for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $456,335 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,240,987.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $380.0 to $600.0 for Synopsys over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Synopsys's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Synopsys's significant trades, within a strike price range of $380.0 to $600.0, over the past month.

Synopsys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $21.2 $17.0 $21.1 $452.50 $189.9K 6 90 SNPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $57.0 $57.0 $57.0 $450.00 $142.5K 38 26 SNPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $74.4 $67.0 $70.0 $400.00 $140.0K 272 20 SNPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $65.7 $64.8 $64.8 $420.00 $129.6K 396 20 SNPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $107.5 $105.8 $107.17 $420.00 $107.1K 90 15

About Synopsys

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software and intellectual property products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a convergence of semiconductor companies moving up the stack of technologies toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

In light of the recent options history for Synopsys, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Synopsys

With a trading volume of 644,638, the price of SNPS is down by -1.17%, reaching $450.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Synopsys

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $425.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $425.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Synopsys options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.