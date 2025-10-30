Smart Money Is Betting Big In CCJ Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cameco.

Looking at options history for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $263,510 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $594,378.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $115.0 for Cameco, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.75 $5.3 $5.62 $110.00 $140.0K 4.0K 521 CCJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.35 $4.45 $4.91 $110.00 $122.3K 4.0K 12 CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $17.15 $17.1 $17.15 $105.00 $116.6K 14 68 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $36.6 $36.55 $36.55 $70.00 $73.2K 1.6K 20 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.3 $3.95 $4.2 $115.00 $63.0K 1.8K 267

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Cameco, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cameco

Trading volume stands at 1,238,939, with CCJ's price down by -0.82%, positioned at $105.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Cameco

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $109.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

