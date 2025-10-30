A Closer Look at Boeing's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $716,483, and 17 were calls, valued at $978,327.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $300.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Boeing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Boeing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $44.8 $43.6 $44.8 $190.00 $237.4K 407 0 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $13.95 $13.35 $13.35 $205.00 $139.6K 377 371 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.0 $19.35 $22.0 $200.00 $110.0K 2.3K 52 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $11.7 $11.0 $11.0 $230.00 $110.0K 973 0 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $23.35 $21.4 $22.2 $230.00 $88.8K 1.2K 41

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Current Position of Boeing

With a volume of 2,610,835, the price of BA is down -3.6% at $205.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $282.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

