Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Eli Lilly

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $254,892, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,227,011.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $610.0 to $900.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $610.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $19.3 $17.05 $19.3 $817.50 $264.4K 76 138 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $36.15 $34.9 $36.15 $800.00 $214.9K 2.7K 72 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $218.9 $218.9 $218.9 $610.00 $131.3K 97 6 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $11.4 $10.0 $10.5 $850.00 $105.0K 383 239 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $21.85 $20.15 $20.6 $820.00 $103.0K 143 33

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,156,297, with LLY's price up by 2.99%, positioned at $837.89.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $973.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $948. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1023. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $948.

