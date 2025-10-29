Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PGR

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Progressive.

Looking at options history for Progressive (NYSE:PGR) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $293,714 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $2,991,777.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $230.0 for Progressive during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Progressive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Progressive's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Progressive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PGR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $15.8 $12.6 $13.9 $210.00 $556.0K 6 400 PGR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $42.8 $40.7 $42.7 $170.00 $427.0K 0 200 PGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $42.8 $40.7 $42.7 $170.00 $427.0K 0 0 PGR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $33.0 $31.2 $33.0 $180.00 $330.0K 51 100 PGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $42.8 $40.7 $42.7 $170.00 $298.9K 0 270

About Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Progressive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Progressive

With a volume of 2,706,061, the price of PGR is down -1.36% at $209.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Progressive

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $274.68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

