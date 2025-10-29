ON Semiconductor Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 9 option transactions on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), with a cumulative value of $820,402. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 5 puts, worth a total of 718,262.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for ON Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $6.0 $5.65 $5.7 $49.00 $285.0K 10 500 ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $5.1 $4.25 $4.45 $33.00 $187.7K 100 422 ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.88 $2.22 $2.48 $38.00 $142.8K 1.6K 576 ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.61 $2.42 $2.61 $50.00 $68.9K 2.1K 446 ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.65 $6.7 $50.00 $67.0K 3.5K 131

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Where Is ON Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,640,963, the price of ON is up 1.35% at $52.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

Expert Opinions on ON Semiconductor

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.0.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.