Caterpillar's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 119 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 26 were puts, with a value of $1,303,969, and 93 were calls, valued at $5,944,366.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $260.0 to $780.0 for Caterpillar over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Caterpillar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Caterpillar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $260.0 to $780.0, over the past month.

Caterpillar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $165.25 $165.25 $165.25 $440.00 $115.6K 232 9 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $19.9 $19.5 $19.9 $590.00 $113.4K 2 397 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $26.25 $25.95 $26.25 $590.00 $110.2K 233 159 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $21.8 $20.45 $21.8 $590.00 $106.8K 2 105 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $70.0 $65.5 $67.85 $620.00 $88.2K 295 4

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries, resource industries, and energy & transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Caterpillar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar

With a trading volume of 3,729,163, the price of CAT is up by 13.18%, reaching $593.61.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Caterpillar

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $563.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Caterpillar with a target price of $582. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $506. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $485. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $594. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Caterpillar with a target price of $650.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caterpillar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.