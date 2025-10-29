Smart Money Is Betting Big In Goldman Sachs Group Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Goldman Sachs Group. Our analysis of options history for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $475,312, and 9 were calls, valued at $418,496.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $450.0 to $825.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $825.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $47.55 $42.85 $44.55 $820.00 $129.1K 54 31 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $333.95 $325.0 $325.01 $500.00 $97.5K 3 3 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $22.95 $18.9 $19.77 $800.00 $78.6K 1.1K 107 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $24.8 $21.4 $23.75 $780.00 $68.8K 103 60 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $47.55 $42.75 $44.5 $820.00 $66.7K 54 17

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Goldman Sachs Group

Currently trading with a volume of 339,746, the GS's price is down by -0.25%, now at $790.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $819.6.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $850. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Goldman Sachs Group, targeting a price of $870. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $785. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Group, maintaining a target price of $765. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Goldman Sachs Group, targeting a price of $828.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.