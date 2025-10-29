Behind the Scenes of Arista Networks's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Arista Networks. Our analysis of options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $111,964, and 4 were calls, valued at $324,522.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $230.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Arista Networks stands at 561.33, with a total volume reaching 232.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Arista Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $18.1 $15.6 $18.1 $147.00 $142.9K 82 79 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $57.6 $53.5 $56.15 $150.00 $72.9K 99 0 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $66.2 $64.3 $64.3 $110.00 $70.7K 1.0K 0 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $2.2 $1.85 $2.0 $165.00 $37.8K 2.1K 149 ANET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $77.2 $74.3 $75.85 $230.00 $30.3K 4 4

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Arista Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Arista Networks

With a trading volume of 702,748, the price of ANET is up by 2.15%, reaching $160.14.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Arista Networks

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $171.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $171.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Arista Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.