Micron Technology Unusual Options Activity For October 29

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $309,042 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $2,153,015.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $300.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $27.45 $26.95 $26.95 $210.00 $350.3K 324 134 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $31.45 $31.1 $31.45 $250.00 $314.5K 2.2K 587 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $54.55 $53.3 $53.3 $195.00 $282.4K 585 0 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.4 $2.39 $2.4 $220.00 $135.6K 1.6K 918 MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $5.45 $5.1 $5.29 $230.00 $105.9K 4.9K 917

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Micron Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Micron Technology

With a trading volume of 3,221,833, the price of MU is up by 3.39%, reaching $229.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Micron Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $222.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $180. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $220. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $225. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Itau BBA downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $249.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

